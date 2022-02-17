Public asked to help name a new care home suite in Harborough – and you could win £250

The new care home is due to be completed by spring 2023

You are being asked to help name a suite in a new care home in Market Harborough – and you could win £250.

The cash prize is being put up by Care UK, which is building Oat Hill Mews on Leicester Road in the town.

The company is now calling on residents to give the four suites at the home names that will reflect the area’s history and landmarks as well as famous local people.

Claire Ellam, Head of Care Home Development at Care UK, said: “Here at Care UK, all of our care home suites are named after objects, events, people and places that are part of local history to reflect our desire to anchor ourselves in the local community, while giving future residents an opportunity to reminisce about the area.

“Market Harborough is rich in history and I’m sure locals have countless stories to tell.

“We’re excited to hear what the community thinks the suites of our new care home should be named - and the prize could be used to support a local initiative, group or charity,” said Claire.

“Whether you think the suites should be named after famous residents or local beauty spots – please send us your suggestions.”