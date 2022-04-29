Pub near Harborough crowned “Best Traditional Food pub of the Year”

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington was given the award by its parent company, Wells & Co, in its Pub Partner Awards 2022.

Joe Buckley, landlord of The Tollemache Arms, said “It’s fantastic to not just be the winners of Best Traditional Food Pub but also to be finalists against so many wonderful pubs. It’s testament to all of our hard working suppliers and team, that work with such passion to help create an unbelievable pub to visit but also to work in.”