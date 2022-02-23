£5 million scheme to revamp A6 tip at Kibworth has started

Willmott Dixon team members on site at Kibworth

A £5 million scheme to revamp and upgrade the tip on the A6 at Kibworth has started.

The extensive project is being carried out by national construction company Willmott Dixon.

The site, one of 14 recycling and household waste centres in Leicestershire, will be shut to the public until the blueprint is finished in the autumn.

Nick Heath, director of delivery at Willmott Dixon, said: “We are pleased to be pressing ahead with the works at Kibworth Recycling and Household Waste Site and working alongside our delivery partners to support Leicestershire County Council to improve the facility.

“We are proud to be growing our remit as a partner of choice for waste and recycling developments - providing trusted counsel to enhance productivity, efficiency and sustainable design.”

The new split-level Harborough district site will feature new bulk storage areas, waste bin locations, access ramps and a weighbridge. The new office and welfare unit will include energy saving technologies such as automated LED lighting - and electric vehicle charging points will be available for staff.

The new facility will boast better recycling facilities, greater ease of use, improved drainage and traffic flow.

Cllr Blake Pain, Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “Supporting our residents to recycle and to responsibly deal with their waste is a top priority for us.