Promotions at Fisher German’s Market Harborough office

A leading property consultancy has announced a string of promotions, including a new partner, at its Market Harborough office following a successful period for the company.

Fisher German has promoted Harry Edwards to Partner and Matthew Trembath to Associate Partner, while Samantha Mottram has been promoted to Senior Agribusiness Consultant, Rachel Cornthwaite to Agribusiness Consultant, and Nikki Granger to Senior Property Administrator at its office at Welland Business Park, in Valley Way.

Harry, who joined Fisher German in 2010, specialises in advising farmers and landowners on diversifying their income through sustainable energy assets.

He began his career in London, training as a chartered surveyor, before moving into the renewable energy sector and joining Fisher German’s sustainable energy team 15 years ago.

Fisher German’s team who have been promoted at its Market Harborough office

“I’m very pleased to have been promoted because I really enjoy working in the booming green energy sector and helping landowners and farmers to diversify their income. Over the years I have acted for landowners on all sorts of energy projects, and in the current market I am focusing on large scale solar farms and utility scale battery projects,” he said.

“I also work in other areas such as onshore wind farms and green hydrogen which is a growing sector.

“Sustainable energy was previously dominated by subsidies, but the sector is on a more stable footing now with more big energy projects in the pipeline from the private sector.

“It is looking very positive for the future, and we are involved in many deals throughout the country.

“It’s fantastic to see so many promotions made at the Market Harborough office across a variety of sector specialisms, which demonstrates our continued strong presence in the area.”

There has been a total of 64 promotions across Fisher German, reflecting a renewed commitment to providing clients with a comprehensive service that leverages the full spectrum of the company's expertise.

Fisher German continues to place high emphasis on promoting from within through its ‘Grow’ career pathway, which gives employees a clear route to advance within the business.

The promotions also follow the introduction of a new package of staff benefits, including an extended Christmas break and enhanced family leave policies for those taking maternity, adoption and shared parental leave.

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, added: “These promotions recognise the very best of Fisher German and the hard work so many colleagues put in every day to add value for our clients.

“All of our promotions have been made against our ‘Grow’ Career Progression Framework, which gives our colleagues clear guidance for career advancement within the company. – no matter what level they are at.

“Huge congratulations to all those promoted, it is thoroughly deserved and ensures that we continue to build for the future across our business.”