Poundland set to open a new store in Harborough town centre

A high street discount shopping chain is gearing up to open a new store in Market Harborough.

Poundland is set to open the outlet in the town centre.

The national budget retailer is to move into the former B&M site in the Commons Car Park.

The premises have stood empty for over a year since B&M shut its store in April 2020.

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough District Council, said today: “This is very good news.

“We welcome any economic investment coming into Harborough district – and this is also a big boost for Market Harborough town centre.

“It’s a vote of confidence in our local economy and in the people who live here,” said Cllr King.

“It is a very positive move generating more footfall and bringing shoppers into our fine town centre.

“And I’m sure that new jobs will be created as part of this package.”

The Conservative council chief said the building is owned by the local authority’s commercial arm called Harborough District Council Commercial Services Ltd.

“They will rent it from us.

“We also have flats above the shop,” said Cllr King.

“I’m not sure at the moment when Poundland are hoping to move in or how many jobs will be created.