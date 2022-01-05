Popular store in Harborough town centre will close next week

Monsoon Accessorize will close its outlet on the town’s High Street next Friday (January 14).

A popular town centre women’s fashion and jewellery store in Market Harborough is to shut next week.

The shop has put a special notice in its front window thanking people for their support.

And high-profile London-based clothing, homeware and furniture chain The White Company is now set to move into the premises later this year.

A senior member of staff at Monsoon Accessorize said today: “It is a massive blow that we are having to close down.

“We’ve been here on the High Street in Market Harborough for over 10 years and it’s been brilliant.

“We’ve had huge support from our many loyal shoppers over the years, it’s been just amazing,” she said.

“We are very grateful for their constant support and good wishes.

“And we’d like to say a big thank you to all the people here in the town who have got behind us.

“We are all devastated here to be pulling out.

“We are a profit-making store and we are successful,” said the long-serving member of staff.

“So the company is very keen to find another unit in the town that we can move into before too long all being well.

“We are a good fit for Market Harborough.

“And all the stops are being pulled out to make sure that we can open up somewhere else in the town.”

A White Company spokeswoman said this afternoon: “We can confirm that The White Company will be coming to Market Harborough.