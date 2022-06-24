Popular receptionist at Harborough hotel who has been greeting visitors for 32 years wins company award

Hayley (left) with group head of reservations Isabel Diggins.

Hayley Cobbold, 54, who works at the Three Swans on the High Street, has been crowned Receptionist of the Year by the Coaching Inn Group.

As well as the Three Swans, the major hospitality company operates about 40 other hotels and inns in market towns across the country.

Born and bred in Market Harborough, Hayley joined the historic coaching inn as a receptionist when she was 22.

And the popular and well-known member of the hotel’s staff is still working hard behind the front desk 32 years later.

Hayley also leads the 1st Little Bowden Brownies after notching up an extraordinary 38 years of service with the scouting movement.

“While I love greeting returning guests to the hotel and the general buzz of meeting new people from all walks of life, it is equally rewarding to welcome guides whose parents were also in my pack,” she said.