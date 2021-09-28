Popular manager of Harborough Market is moving on to tackle a new challenge in town

Sairah Butt is leaving the town’s 800-year-old indoor mart after seven years to become the new commercial manager at Brookside Carpets.

The popular manager of historic Harborough Market is moving on to tackle a new challenge at a well-established Market Harborough carpet company.

Sairah Butt is leaving the town’s 800-year-old indoor mart after seven years to become the new commercial manager at Brookside Carpets.

Set up in 1982, the thriving carpet, flooring and home furnishing firm is based on St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough.

As Market and Events Manager at Harborough District Council, Sairah played a vital role the indoor market.

She also staged successful events such as the award-winning Market Harborough Food and Drink Festival, Comedy Festival BIG Weekend, Arts and Craft Fairs.

Sairah also helped to set up the Royal visit of the Earl and Countess of Wessex to the indoor market earlier this month.

“I am very excited to be taking up my new post with Brookside Carpets and am looking forward to driving the business forward.

“It goes without saying that I am sad to have left Harborough Market,” said Sairah.

“But to be offered the chance to work at such a well-established and much-loved local business is a fantastic opportunity and a challenge I am looking forward to immensely.”

Sairah joins Brookside Carpets as they emerge from the shattering Covid pandemic busier than ever.

The company was launched in 1982 by owner Robin Cutsforth and he was joined by his wife Jo.

They head into their 40th year in the capable hands of their daughter Laura Bellamy with an “even stronger commitment to high quality products and excellent customer service”.

Robin said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Sairah has decided to join us this October.

“We are confident she will be a tremendous asset to the company.

“Our 40 years of success is testimony to the passion and hard work that myself, Jo, and our daughter Laura have invested into the business,” he added.

“The entire Brookside team share an ethos of providing excellent customer service, something which we will continue for many years to come.”

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough council, paid his own salute to Sairah at a full council meeting on Monday night (September 27).

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to pay sincere thanks to our Market and Events Manager Sairah Butt who is leaving the council after seven years to pursue other opportunities,” he told councillors.