Popular houseplant business set to open new shop in Harborough’s iconic ​former fire station

Owner Susie Lickman outside the new Windowsill shop

Windowsill Plants will open its first stand-alone store at the old fire station on Abbey Street, after building up a loyal fanbase over the past three-and-a-half years from concessions in other retailers' premises.

Owner Susie Lickman said: “The vision for Windowsill has always been to offer a warm welcome. A shop where you can look at beautiful plants and receive genuinely helpful advice, matching the perfect plant with you and your surroundings.”

“Plants are for everyone. Even if you’re a total plant novice, or have limited previous success, we can find the perfect houseplant to enhance your environment and grow with you.”

After a spell of new store openings on Abbey Street, Susie is delighted to be joining them, adding: “I’m thrilled to be opening our first completely independent shop in such an iconic building, and delighted to be joining a growing collection of independent stores on the street!”

Windowsill Plants will open its doors on Thursday November 10, with an official launch party to follow.