Popular Harborough pub told it can keep converted storage container set up to serve food and drink during the pandemic

A popular village pub near Harborough has been allowed to keep using a converted storage container set up to serve food and drink in its garden during the pandemic.

But it faces a fight to retain the outdoor seating that was set up at the same time.

The Red Lion, in Great Bowden, has secured planning permission from Harborough District Council to carry on using an upcycled storage unit to serve customers. The repurposed container was first installed during the summer of 2020, allowing the pub to serve food and drink in line with Covid-19 regulations and temporary planning permission was granted for its use.

The pub’s management have said that “there has been overwhelming support from the local community and visitors” since the outdoor bar opened and therefore decided to apply to permanently keep it in place. Planning permission was granted by council officers on January 19 to keep the converted unit open, but to also repaint its exterior ‘lamp black’.

Documents suggest that the appearance of the unit has been “debated by numerous parties” and management were forced by the council to change its colour from red to white because of potential “appearance harms” to the area. The Red Lion sits in the Great Bowden Conservation Area and officials from the district council believed that if the container was red, the “character and the appearance” of the area would have been harmed.

Yet, the pub’s owners believe that the unit’s current colour does not blend into the garden setting. They have been given permission to re-paint it “lamp black” to better suit the surroundings.

While the pub’s management will be allowed to permanently keep serving from the outdoor bar, they are still in battle with the district council over outdoor seating that was also built during the pandemic. A ‘quadrant courtyard’, also made up of old shipping containers, was constructed in 2020 to seat customers outdoors, but the council demanded that it to be demolished after denying a retrospective planning application.

Officials at the council said that the courtyard sacrificed two parking spaces when building, which meant customers are now parking on the street. This increase of on-street parking was labelled as “unacceptable” by highways officers from Leicestershire County Council, due to the effect it would have on residents.

