Popular Harborough farm shop is once again in the running for prestigious retail accolade

The team at Farndon Fields Farm Shop.

A farm shop in Harborough is in the running for a prestigious retail award.

Farndon Fields Farm Shop has been selected as a finalist in the Grocer Farm Shop & Deli Retail Awards 2024.

The awards highlight and celebrate businesses that go above and beyond for their customers.

Director Oli Stokes said: “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team, as well as the support of our loyal customers. We are truly grateful for this recognition and look forward to attending the awards ceremony.

“In addition to our excitement for the awards ceremony, we want to extend our gratitude to our customers for their continued support. Without you, this achievement would not have been possible.”

The awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.