Popular Harborough café is to close after serving customers for nearly three decades

A popular Market Harborough café is to close after serving customers for nearly three decades.
Aldin’s Tea Rooms on Church Square will shut its door for the final time on Saturday August 13.
Alison Fretter, who has worked at the cafe for 28 years and owned the business for the past 20 years, is retiring and the lease on the premises is coming to an end.
Her daughter Natalie Williams has worked with her at the cafe for over 10 years, along with other long-standing members of staff.
Alison is thanking customers for their custom over the years and said it will be the end of an era when the business closes.
A new coffee shop is set to open in the premises later this year.