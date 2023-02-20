Cllr King launches the Go Green event.

A popular ‘go green’ event is returning to help Harborough businesses fight climate change.

The Harborough Go Green Business Convention, organised by the district council, is back for a second year to allow companies to share ideas, tools, and resources to become more environmentally friendly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Businesses are invited to hear from a range of speakers, participate in activities and take away key learnings to implement in their organisations. Topics will include the impact of digital carbon footprints, support from local universities, Net Zero Leicestershire, and the council’s plan for Rural Shared Prosperity Funding.

The free event takes place at The Collaboration Centre, on Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, on March 21. The council is offering a park and ride option to the event from both main towns, Lutterworth and Market Harborough.

Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground is owned by Cox Automotive, which will deliver a session on the day to share its green plans and actions.

Cllr Phil King, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “We are thrilled to be delivering the Harborough Go Green Business Convention for the second year running. This is a fantastic event which brings businesses together to concentrate on a key issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The council is committed to providing a cleaner, greener district and we encourage businesses to follow suit.”