Popular camping site near Harborough adds another award to its ever-increasing list of honours

The win is just the latest gong in a string of awards for Brook Meadow since Claire joined her parents, Jasper and Mary Hart, to transform the 30-year-old, 20-acre glamping, camping and caravanning site five years ago.

Brook Meadow in Sibbertoft has been announced winner of the Camping, Glamping, Holiday Park and Self Catering Accommodation of the Year 2022 category in the Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards, held at Athena in Leicester.

The awards, now in their 11th year, are the regional heat of the national Visit England Awards for Excellence and the camping site co-owner Claire Hart is hopeful that they are in with a chance to win big there too.

Among the many new attractions at the site are cinema nights in the cow shed with an auditorium made of straw bales and a pop-up coffee shop.

“I’m delighted that with the support of my parents and a fantastic team we’ve been able to build on their considerable legacy to create a special slice of heaven,” said Claire.

At the awards night, LPL Tourism Services chief executive Martin Peters said: “Winners are expected to offer well-maintained facilities, furnished well with good design and touches of luxury supported by a range of relevant additional services and offerings. Where appropriate the grounds and any shared facilities must be presented to the highest standards with particular attention to cleanliness.

"Our winner is an exemplar business; the owner’s dedication to quality, continuous improvement and standing out from the crowd pays dividends.