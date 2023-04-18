Popular bakery chain confirms it will be opening another store in Harborough

The Butterwick team posted this teaser picture on its Facebook page.

Rumours that a popular bakery chain is setting up shop at Harborough Railway Station are true.

Butterwick Bakery began life in 2019, in Northamptonshire, and now has a total of eight stores including one in Market Harborough.

And now the bakery has confirmed the town is set to be the first with its very own train station mini store.

The first Harborough bakery branch opened last year. Photo by Butterwick Bakery.

Butterwick owner Ryan Scarborough hinted the Harborough station bakery could be the first of many across the country’s rail network.

He said: “We’re really keen to jump on rail networks across the country and this opportunity provides the perfect stepping-stone for us to be in that environment. Harborough is the starting point for us in that industry. There will be a mini store selling our usual bakes, coffees and milkshakes within the ticket office area.”

