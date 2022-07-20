Plans rejected for new care home in Kibworth

An image of the proposed new care home in Kibworth which has been turned down.

A proposed new care home in Kibworth has been turned down.

Lincolnshire-based Tanglewood Care Homes wanted to build the 72-bedroom development on Fleckney Road, Kibworth Beauchamp.

But Harborough District Council’s planning committee last night (Tuesday) refused to give the scheme the go-ahead after over 60 local people objected.

Councillors acted because they said the blueprint was outside the Neighbourhood Plan for the Kibworths.