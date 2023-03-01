Plans of how the new Aldi would look.

Plans to replace Harborough’s existing Aldi with an new store on the edge of town have been approved.

Outline planning permission was granted for the £5 million store on Rockingham Road, replacing the current store in Springfield Street, by planning officers at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday).

The site is proposed to be divided into two, with the northern area for retail use as a food store and a south-western area for industrial use.

There will be 129 car parking spaces – 29 more than the existing store in Springfield Street.

Waitrose, which is adjacent to the current store, objected to plans over concerns it would affect footfall in Harborough’s central shopping area. However, retail experts concluded there would be no impact to footfall in the town centre.

There were also concerns around a lack of cycling infrastructure as well as increased congestion in the area.

