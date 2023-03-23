An application to open a funeral directors has been denied for a second time after the Planning Inspectorate agreed with the council’s concerns it would create too much noise and disturbance for its neighbours.

The applicant wanted to convert the ground-floor of a four-bedroom house in Station Road, Broughton Astley, to accommodate the business. They also applied for planning permission to keep the first-floor as living space and to extend the property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Planning officials from Harborough District Council rejected the application in April last year, stating it would result in a “level of activity which would have an adverse impact” on neighbours.

An application to open a funeral directors has been denied for a second time after the Planning Inspectorate echoed a council’s concerns it would create too much noise and disturbance for its neighbours.

The applicant exercised their right to appeal and a planning inspector was appointed to make a final decision. The official dismissed the appeal and said they shared the same concerns as the council’s planning department.

Their report, released this week, said the proposal to create a car park and vehicle access to the back garden would “introduce vehicles into an area which is currently quiet residential gardens.” They also said noise from the business would “result in harm” to neighbours’ living conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said the positives of the development, such as the service it would provide and the jobs it would create, were outweighed by the noise and traffic concerns.

As a result, the applicant will not be able to convert the home into a funeral directors, but they can submit a new and amended application to the council.