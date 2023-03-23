News you can trust since 1854
Plans for funeral directors in Broughton Astley has been denied for second time over noise concerns

The Planning Inspectorate agreed with the council’s decision

By Sam Moorhouse
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:07 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:08 GMT

An application to open a funeral directors has been denied for a second time after the Planning Inspectorate agreed with the council’s concerns it would create too much noise and disturbance for its neighbours.

The applicant wanted to convert the ground-floor of a four-bedroom house in Station Road, Broughton Astley, to accommodate the business. They also applied for planning permission to keep the first-floor as living space and to extend the property.

Planning officials from Harborough District Council rejected the application in April last year, stating it would result in a “level of activity which would have an adverse impact” on neighbours.

The applicant exercised their right to appeal and a planning inspector was appointed to make a final decision. The official dismissed the appeal and said they shared the same concerns as the council’s planning department.

Their report, released this week, said the proposal to create a car park and vehicle access to the back garden would “introduce vehicles into an area which is currently quiet residential gardens.” They also said noise from the business would “result in harm” to neighbours’ living conditions.

They said the positives of the development, such as the service it would provide and the jobs it would create, were outweighed by the noise and traffic concerns.

As a result, the applicant will not be able to convert the home into a funeral directors, but they can submit a new and amended application to the council.

Also, they could appeal to the High Court if they can challenge the planning inspector’s decision on a point of law.

