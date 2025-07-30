Plans emerge for new doggy daycare service in Harborough

A new doggy daycare service is planned for Market Harborough.

Applicant Helen Holmes has applied for the business to be operated from unit 14, Courtyard Workshops, Bath Street.

The application, sent to Harborough District Council (HDC) would see a dog grooming and dog daycare business take over the warehouse site. Two full-time and two-part time members of staff would be employed, the equivalent of three full-time members of staff.

The application notes that work experience for local animal care students will also take place. Plans note the business will operate from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The daycare business would take this warehouse unit on Bath Street (Image: Google)

Documents note the existing property on the site is a rectangular shaped warehouse with a mezzanine floor. There are nine parking spaces on site which would remain, alongside a large loading yard. A small brick building is at the top of the yard which is used for storage.

The main changes from Ms Holmes would be internal alterations to support the new business. These include the development of several small, enclosed rooms at the end of the building “to accommodate the operational needs of the dog grooming and daycare service”.

The rooms include a utility room, a bathing area and a grooming room. The staircase to the mezzanine floor above would be retained.

A large open area would be kept too and would be used as the “main daycare zone”. Plans note the site benefits from an existing access road off Bath Street and is situated just south of Bath Street in Market Harborough, “within walking distance of the town centre to the northeast”.

The unit is located within the courtyard workshop industrial/business area with terraced and semi-detached homes to the north and south. Commercial and light industrial buildings lay to the west and east of the site. Plans note that vehicle movements associated with the service are expected to be low, with “staggered drop-off and collection of pets throughout the day rather than peak-hour customer concentrations”. Staff parking will be accommodated within the existing arrangements and “service vehicle movements are not materially different from those expected in a small commercial unit”.

Consultation on the plans is open until Monday, August 11. A decision is due to be made by HDC by Thursday, September 4.