Plans approved to expand Harborough business park - which include two drive-thrus

Plans to expand a Harborough business park - which include two drive-thrus - have been approved.

Leicestershire County Council’s (LCC's) Airfield Business Park, located next to the roundabout on the B6047 Harborough Road, has been fully let out to businesses since the first companies moved in during December 2019.

And now an application for 11 business units and two drive-thru food and drink units have been pproved by Leicestershire County Council’s Development control and regulatory board at its most recent meeting on Thursday (July 11).

Four businesses have already expressed their interest in occupying the units, including a Costa Coffee at one of the drive-thru units and three of the commercial units.

A CGI of the new plans at Leicestershire County Council’s (LCC's) Airfield Business Park.

One of the commercial units is set to be leased to Bramble Foods, a fine foods manufacturer and distributor employing more than 150 people in Market Harborough. They currently lease a unit on Airfield Business Park and will take occupation at a 67,000 sq. ft unit to expand their growing business.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council said: "The next phase of the development will boost the local economy as well as generate income for the authority.

"As with the other phases of Airfield Business Park, commercial units range in size to cater for a variety of business’ needs.

"The county council-led development will continue to be built with sustainability in mind, with this phase of the development featuring sustainable construction methods such as the use of solar panels, electric car charging points, insulation and the use of best practice construction methods."

Councillor Lee Breckon, cabinet member for corporate resources, said: “Airfield Park has been an incredibly successful development already and we’re excited to move onto our third and final phase.

“Based on the interest we’ve already had we know more businesses are ready to make the move to Airfield Business Park and into Market Harborough, which will continue to bring benefits to the local economy and local jobs.”

LSS added: "Any businesses interested in Airfield Business Park can contact Reg Pollock at APB Property Consultants on 0116 254 0382, or Amanda Lawrence at Eddisons on 01536 483 400."