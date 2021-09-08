Plans approved for new coffee shop and jazz music venue in Harborough town centre

A new coffee shop and jazz music venue is poised to open in Market Harborough town centre after getting the go-ahead.

The Stray’s Coffee outlet is to be based at the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store on The Square.

The scheme is expected to create about 12 jobs later this year after Harborough council’s planning committee backed the move.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill unit has stood vacant since the national high street clothing chain closed in January.