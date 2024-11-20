PizzaExpress Market Harborough set to put on a show following a remodel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a recent remodel, PizzaExpress Market Harborough is ready to serve world-famous pizza and delicious Dough Balls for returning and new customers.

Located near the centre of town, PizzaExpress Market Harborough is just a short stroll from the town’s River Welland and bustling high street, making the pizzeria the perfect destination after exploring the town’s picturesque sites.

Pizza fans can indulge in their PizzaExpress favourites in the newly refurbished restaurant, with warm gold signage and vibrant artwork creating a striking scene upon entering the new-look restaurant. The pizzeria has been redecorated in a stone green and terracotta colour theme, which creates an uplifting and lively dining destination perfect for families, mates and dates.

Over a slice of their favourite pizza, customers can watch Pizzaiolos create the brand's famous pizza in the restaurant’s open kitchen. With a touch of theatre brought to their dining experience, Pizzaiolos will knead and flare dough right in front of customers’ eyes before topping it off with their chosen fresh ingredients.

PizzaExpress Market Harborough

Ready to provide a meal and a show to pizza fans, PizzaExpress Market Harborough Territory Manager, Lynn Elliott, and the restaurant’s 18 dedicated team members are excited to show off their remodelled pizzeria.

Lynn said, "We can’t wait to welcome pizza fans to our beautifully refurbished restaurant, just in time for the festive season. Christmastime is showtime at PizzaExpress, and we can’t wait to serve our customers as they celebrate this exciting time of year in our lively new setting!”.

Customers will find the brand’s new Christmas menu in the restaurant, which includes: NEW - Romana Christmas Feast: A festive flavour feast with succulent pulled turkey, spinach, sage, and cranberry sauce – it’s Christmas on a pizza! · Dough Balls in Blankets: The return of a festive fan favourite, featuring PizzaExpress’ signature Dough Balls, wrapped in crispy pancetta, served with a sage garnish, a sprinkle of Gran Milano cheese and a honey & mustard dip.

NEW - Truffle Dough Balls: Truffle and garlic butter coated Dough Balls, with a generous sprinkling of Gran Milano cheese and black pepper. Loaded Snowball Dough Balls: A Christmas staple, Dough Balls topped with white chocolate sauce, dusted with cinnamon and icing sugar, with a white chocolate dip. Romana Mushroom & Truffle: A classic combination of mixed mushrooms on a béchamel sauce base, with creamy ricotta, mozzarella, garlic and rosemary, finished with Gran Milano cheese, fresh parsley and truffle oil.NEW - Romana Figgy Formaggi: A fantastic combination of blue cheese, Cheddar, and mozzarella on a béchamel sauce base, topped with balsamic syrup, Gran Milano cheese and spiced white wine marinated figs.NEW - Festive Sprouts: Brussels sprouts, roasted with garlic butter and topped with Gran Milano cheese and crispy breadcrumbs.NEW – Snowball Dough Ball Wreath: The perfect sharing dessert, this festive showstopper features the brand’s famous Dough Balls, dusted with cinnamon and icing sugar, topped with Pip the Pizzaiolo, a festive white chocolate gingerbread character dressed in PizzaExpress' striped t-shirs, and served with indulgent white chocolate and salted caramel dipping sauce.

Along with iconic favourites as well as veggie, vegan and gluten free options, kids can enjoy the much-loved Piccolo menu, consisting of Dough Balls, pizza, pasta or salad, dessert and a Bambinoccino all for just £7.95.

That’s not all, with savvy customers who dine at PizzaExpress also able to unlock offers and savings if they join the PizzaExpress Club, which provides incredible rewards every time customers dine, from Dough Balls upon signing up to the club to a free child’s meal and more at Gold. Find out more at pizzaexpress.com/club.