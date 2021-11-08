Photos: Inside Joules's impressive new £20m headquarters in Harborough

The new Joules Barn offices from the air. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Leading lifestyle business Joules has opened its new headquarters – thought to cost about £20 million – in Market Harborough.

The global designer clothing giant unveiled its new head office, the Joules Barn, on Rockingham Road.

“The opening represents an important development in Joules’ journey, underpinning the business’s expansion over the coming years by driving greater creativity, collaboration and efficiency as a ‘best place to work’ in the local area,” said Joules.

The new Joules Barn entrance complete with huge bug hotel. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The impressive new building spans 60,000 sq metres.

Joules has been based in Market Harborough since being launched by local entrepreneur Tom Joule in 1989.

“The space has been specifically designed to enable the company’s move into a more flexible way of working that suits the entire workforce,” said Joules.

The office was officially opened with a company-wide event that included speeches from chief executive Nick Jones and Tom Joule.

The new Joules Barn entrance complete with huge bug hotel. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Nick Jones said: “This is an extremely exciting next chapter for Joules.

“With the opening of The Barn, we have introduced a new fully flexible approach to how our colleagues work, and the space is critical to that. “Not only will it allow our teams to better connect with one another – whether in the office or working from home – but it also brings the countryside in through its exquisite design, helping to inspire colleagues from across the business.”

He added: “This wonderful space not only reflects the heritage of the brand but positions the company more strongly in the long-term as we look to a future of continued strong growth.”

Tom Joule said: “This has been a hugely exciting project and I am proud that we have been able to deliver a space that is a perfect fit for our brand and new ways of working.

Inside the new look Joules Barn offices. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“It is incredible to reflect on the journey we have been on so far - and our new home will be the epicentre for Joules to continue to grow as well as to attract and retain world-class talent into the future.”

Asked how much the company’s new headquarters would cost when interviewed by the Harborough Mail in December 2019, Tom replied: “It will cost about £20 million.

“We want to create a unique building that Harborough can get excited about and will be proud of.”

Inside the new look Joules Barn offices. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Inside the new look Joules Barn offices. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Inside the new look Joules Barn offices. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER