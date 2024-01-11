People of Market Harborough invited to take first look at new multi-million pound care home

A new care home in Market Harborough is inviting the local community to celebrate its completion with an exclusive first look inside the purpose-built facilities.

Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, is opening its doors on Saturday 13th January, 10am -1pm to give local people the opportunity to take a closer look at the brand-new care home before it welcomes the first residents in January.

Members of the public are invited to book an appointment to take a tour around the completed care home, which will provide care for up to 76 older people when it opens in January. There will also be an opportunity to meet the team at Oat Hill Mews, including Home Manager, Susanne Stevens.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our doors to the local community and can’t wait to welcome the first residents to the home. These open days have been organised to allow visitors to take a look around the care home’s facilities and talk to the team, whilealso getting an insight into what day-to-day life will be like at Oat Hill Mews.

“We are proud of the environment that has been created, and every last detail here has been considered to create a high-quality, luxury care home which enables residents to live active and fulfilled lives.

“Visitors can also find out more about the kind of activities that will be on offer, our cuisine and much more. Ultimately, it’s a great opportunity for people to get a feel of the place.”

The marketing suite at Oat Hill Mews is now open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home, which is set to open in January, will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities.

To find out more about Oat Hill Mews and to book an appointment at the marketing suite, please call Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, on 01858 390 039, or email [email protected]

