Operators sought for new-look leisure centres in Market Harborough and Lutterworth

Market Harborough Leisure Centre

Leisure contractors are being sought to help the Market Harborough community to keep fit and healthy.

Harborough District Council is on the lookout for new operators to run Market Harborough and Lutterworth Leisure Centres which are both due to be refurbished.

The authority is offering leisure contractors the chance to tender for the 15-year management contract set to take effect in April 2024.

It is hoped the new-look centres and management will help deliver the council’s health and wellbeing strategy which aims to increase opportunities for the community to get active.

The council has agreed a funding pot of £9.75million to cover the leisure centres to which successful tenderers can access to support the centres’ redevelopment. The final amount is to be repaid by the current operator.

Details of the procurement and documentation was published on the government’s ‘Find a Tender’ e-notification site this week.

Another key date for interested parties is February 1 when a bidders day will be held for potential operators.

Following Standard Selection Questions evaluations (SSQ), operators will be invited to submit initial bids in April.

The initial tenders will show the cost of running the current leisure provision and the cost with bidders utilising the investment fund. At this time, a decision will be made on which is the best option to proceed and the requirements for the final tender can be set.

Through August, bidders will produce their final tenders, for submission on September 15, reflecting the council’s preferred option. Then, in October, council approval will be sought for the preferred partner with a new contract from the following spring.

The council’s portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, Cllr Simon Whelband, said: “As part of our Physical Activity Strategy, we identified a mutual aspiration to refurbish the two leisure centres to meet the high national standards. We’re aiming to contribute towards a reduction in carbon emissions, whilst increasing physical activity opportunities and participation to support the physical and mental health and wellbeing of residents across the Harborough district.”