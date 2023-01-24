The opening date for the new store has been announced.

The 11,000 sq ft store on Cockerel Rise will open on Tuesday February 7 at 9am following a ribbon ceremony to celebrate its launch.

Staff will be putting the finishing touches to the one-stop shop, otherwise known as a Neighbourhood Hub, over the next few weeks to ensure it is ready to welcome customers.

A Sainsbury’s Neighbourhood Hub is a branch described as between a Sainsbury’s convenience store and a supermarket. Their specifically selected product ranges and locations in communities across the UK, aim to give customers access to everything they need to complete a weekly shop in one go.

The store will also host an instore Argos Click & Collect service, bringing together the familiar brands of Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing under one roof.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s property director, said: “Ever since our plans to invest in Desborough by bringing a new Sainsbury’s Neighbourhood Hub to the town were approved last year, we’ve been working hard to build and fit-out the new store for the local community as quickly as possible. I’m delighted with the progress we’ve made and I look forward to welcoming our first customers in February.”

