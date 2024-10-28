One week countdown to Leicester Business Festival

With just one week to go, the countdown is on for the Leicester Business Festival - an unmissable event for businesses across the East Midlands, with nearly 2,000 attendees already signed up.

Running from 4 to 15 November, this year's festival features an impressive line-up of 70 events, creating two weeks of networking, insights and celebration. From innovative business strategies to invaluable connections, Leicester Business Festival will showcase exactly why the city is recognised as the best place to live and work in the East Midlands, according to this year’s Good Growth for Cities Index.

Mark Hills of The Gresham Aparthotel, a key partner of the festival, emphasises the importance of collaboration in the local business community. “Leicester’s business community thrives on meaningful partnerships,” says Hills. “Working with local organisations like Leicester Comedy Festival, Bring the Paint and LOROS has been essential to The Gresham’s success. Being part of this festival allows us to deepen these connections and celebrate Leicester’s growth.”

Attendees are encouraged to book their tickets for events such as Delivering Partnerships for Growth on 12 November from 3-5pm at The Gresham Aparthotel, where The Gresham and Leicester Riders will demonstrate how local partnerships can drive business success. This is just one of many events that will allow participants to see firsthand how collaboration and community engagement can transform businesses.

A selection of key events includes:

Leveraging AI: A ‘How To’ Guide

Date: Thursday, 7 November

Time: 8:30 - 10:30am

Location: Phoenix Arts

OMG! I’m Starting a Business But Don’t Know Where to Begin…

Date: Thursday, 7 November

Time: 10:00- 12:00pm

Location: King Power Stadium

Leicester Hospitals Charity - November Business Club

Date: Monday, 11 November

Time: 9:30 - 11:30am

Location: PPL PRS HQ, Mercury Place

Bills, Beers and Bowling

Date: Tuesday, 12 November

Time: 6:00 - 8:00pm

Location: Lane 7

The Music Diet and How It Could Benefit Your Business

Date: Thursday, 7 November

Time: 3:30 - 5:00pm

Location: PPL PRS HQ, Mercury Place

Lucy Womack, Chair of Trustees at The Sir Thomas White Loan Charity, an annual supporter of Leicester Business Festival, highlights the festival’s significance: “Each year, we’re excited to support the Leicester Business Festival because it truly reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of our region. It’s inspiring to see how the festival motivates attendees to take action and start their own businesses. That’s exactly why we are hosting the event OMG! I’m Starting a Business But Don’t Know Where to Begin—to provide valuable insights and connections for those looking to turn their ideas into reality. Our event at the King Power Stadium (on 7 November) is already proving popular, but tickets are still available. The fact that many events are free to attend makes them accessible to everyone, which is incredibly important.”

With only a week until the festival begins, now is the time to book your place. Visit www.leicesterbusinessfestival.com to see the full programme and secure your tickets.

Additionally, the Leicestershire Business Awards 2024 will take place on Friday, 8 November, at The Venue, DMU. Tickets for the Leicestershire awards can be purchased via the East Midlands Chamber website.

In 2024, the festival is proud and grateful for the ongoing partnerships from a number of businesses and organisations who help enable the festival to happen. This year’s festival is supported by key partners including East Midlands Chamber, De Montfort University, University of Leicester, IoD, Everards of Leicestershire, The Sir Thomas White Loan Charity, Leicester & Leicestershire Business and Skills Partnership, The Gresham Aparthotel, Leicester Hospitals Charity, Highcross Leicester, and TheMusicLicence by PPL PRS Ltd. Additional backing from HQ Recording, The City Rooms Leicester, and Assured Energy further strengthens the festival’s impact.