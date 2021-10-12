Number of unemployed people in Harborough drops for the sixth month running
The Harborough district now has the third lowest unemployment rate in Leicestershire
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 4:44 pm
The number of unemployed people in Harborough has dropped for the sixth month running.
There are 815 more people in work than this time last year, the latest figures show today.
Some 1,290 were out of work and claiming benefits last month – that’s 65 fewer than August.
The Harborough district now has the third lowest unemployment rate in Leicestershire as the local economy continues to fight back following the shattering Covid pandemic.