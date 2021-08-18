Number of people out of work in Harborough drops for the fourth month in a row
The figures are encouraging compared to this time last year as the district’s economy begins to bounce back from the pandemic
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:48 am
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:50 am
The number of people out of work in Harborough has dropped for the fourth month on the spin.
Some 1,455 people were unemployed and claiming benefits across the district in July, new figures show.
That’s 75 less than in June.
The 800 jobless men and 655 women make up 2.5 per cent of Harborough’s working population.
And 670 fewer people are now out of work in Harborough compared to July last year as the district’s economy begins to bounce back from the18-month Covid-19 pandemic.