Number of people out of work in Harborough drops for the fourth month in a row

The number of people out of work in Harborough has dropped for the fourth month on the spin.

Some 1,455 people were unemployed and claiming benefits across the district in July, new figures show.

That’s 75 less than in June.

The 800 jobless men and 655 women make up 2.5 per cent of Harborough’s working population.