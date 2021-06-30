Now you can walk your dog with a lead in Leicester Tigers colours – thanks to a brilliant Harborough weaver

Paul Hall has developed a special Leicester Tigers dog lead.

Leicester Tigers fans can now walk their dog with a lead in the colours of their heroes – thanks to a brilliant Harborough weaver.

Paul Hall, 74, has developed a special three ply three colour rope in suitable thicknesses for dog leads.

The talented and innovative ropemaker is now making the leashes in green, red and white especially for Tigers supporters.

“They have already placed an order of 50 dog leads which we made and delivered the very same week,” said Paul, who runs Genesis Reflective Products on Harborough Road, Kibworth Harcourt.

The veteran entrepreneur is now also focusing on turning out leads for football fans all over the country as well.

“It is our intention to approach all the Midlands clubs before going national to all First Division and Second Division clubs.

“As dog walking is now the in-thing, we expect to make 50 a week (2,500) this year,” said Paul, from Church Langton, near Market Harborough.

“That’s just in the UK!

“Alongside our motorway and construction site cone ropes which are retro reflective, I do not intend on restricting the dog leads to just football clubs.

“We will make them for any club or organisation which want to promote their club colours.