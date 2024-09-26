New store opening at Wistow Rural Centre - and it's good news for dogs!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new store is opening at the Wistow Rural Centre - and it's good news for dogs!

SnowPaw Store will be officially launched next month (October), but in the meantime, it is open for people to pop in and have a look at its range of dogwear and accessories.

Rachel Kiy, co-owner of SnowPaw Store, said: "We opened our showroom in Wiltshire in 2022 and were overwhelmed by the distance people would travel to come and get properly fitted by us being a renowned online brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When the opportunity to open a store in Leicestershire came up, we jumped at the chance. I’m thrilled to bring the SnowPaw Store and introduce products like Non-stop dogwear, which truly meet the demands of an active lifestyle.”

Rachel Kiy, co-owner of SnowPaw Store, with Simba and Luna

Dogs and owners can now visit the store early, ahead of its official launch, from Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, while it undergoes a refit set to be completed by late October.

For more information, visit www.snowpawstore.com