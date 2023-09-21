News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

New skincare clinic has opened in Market Harborough

It’s based in Coventry Road
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new skincare clinic has opened in Market Harborough.

Chairman of Harborough District Council Cllr Barbara Johnson and her consort Erica Whiteman were invited to officially cut the ribbon and open LumiSKN Clinics latest clinic on September 16 at 40 Coventry Road.

LumiSKN Clinics first opened its doors in Kettering almost 10 years ago and this is its second franchise business, offering treatments such as laser hair removal, tattoo removal, vitamin therapies, anti-aging injections, menopause support and more.

Find out more at https://lumisknclinics.co.uk

Related topics:Market HarboroughKettering