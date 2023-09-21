Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new skincare clinic has opened in Market Harborough.

Chairman of Harborough District Council Cllr Barbara Johnson and her consort Erica Whiteman were invited to officially cut the ribbon and open LumiSKN Clinics latest clinic on September 16 at 40 Coventry Road.

LumiSKN Clinics first opened its doors in Kettering almost 10 years ago and this is its second franchise business, offering treatments such as laser hair removal, tattoo removal, vitamin therapies, anti-aging injections, menopause support and more.