New savings account from Market Harborough Building Society set sights on directing £450,000 to conservation organisations

A new savings account, designed to help customers save money and contribute to meaningful environmental projects, is now available exclusively at Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS).

The Society has partnered with the sustainably focussed fintech, ekko, to launch the PlanetSaver account, which offers eco-conscious savers a competitive interest rate and automatically contributes £4.50 to sustainable causes for every £1000 saved.

With demand for sustainable financial services increasing in recent years, the hope is that the account will prove popular enough that the Society will be able to reach its target of contributing £450,000 annually to environmental projects.

The launch is part of MHBS’ Thrive! Agenda, a promise to continually stand up for what matters most and help make a long term difference to people, communities and the planet.

Thrive! has already seen significant donations to local good causes including £150k to local foodbanks and homelessness charities, £150k to a range of local charities including grants from their community foundation and a £2.2 million affordable housing programme that has helped local families in need move into safe, warm new homes in Lutterworth and Market Harborough. Additionally, the introduction of the OneBanx kiosk at the Market Harborough branch has helped bring banking services back to the high street and Society also offers free meeting space to local clubs, groups and societies at its new head office at The Point on Rockingham Road.

The contributions generated from the PlanetSaver accounts will go to selected projects by ekko’s partners Tusk, RSPB and Conservation International and customers will be able to see the ongoing positive impact their contributions have on these vital initiatives.

Iain Kirkpatrick, CEO at Market Harborough Building Society said, “As the first Building Society in the country to offer the Planet Saver account we are proud to be leading the way for financial services being a catalyst for everyday environmental action. It not only aligns with our Thrive! Agenda, but also enhances the experience for our customers and will make a positive impact on climate, nature, reforestation and conservation at home and around the world.”

CEO and Co-Founder of ekko, Oli Cook added, “We’re pleased to be scaling the impact of ekko through this partnership with Market Harborough Building Society, strengthening our mission to drive meaningful environmental action through financial services. This partnership shows that planet-positive collaboration can be both purpose driven and commercially viable, making it more attractive for more financial institutions to follow suit and incorporate sustainability into their product offerings, too.”