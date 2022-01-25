A new Sainsbury’s store is set to create 40 jobs in Desborough if it gets the green light.

A new Sainsbury’s store is set to create 40 jobs in Desborough if it gets the green light.

The supermarket has now filed a planning application to North Northamptonshire Council to build the new shop.

And if they get the go-ahead Sainsbury’s aim to open the store later this year on the northern edge of Desborough, next to the BP petrol station and by the Magnetic Park distribution centre.

The scheme appears to have the overwhelming backing of residents in the town.

Almost 500 people took part in a recent survey about the Sainsbury’s initiative.

Asked if they would support improved shopping choice in Desborough, 97.9 per cent said they would.

And 95 per cent said “they would support or tend to support a new Sainsbury’s specifically”.

You can look at and comment on the live planning application to be reviewed by North Northamptonshire Council here: https://www.kettering.gov.uk/planningApplication/131574Sainsbury’s claim the new store would be a best ‘in neighbourhood’ one-stop shop offering a “fantastic range of products”.

The 11,000 sq ft outlet would also feature an in-store Argos Click & Collect service, helping to bring together Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat and Tu clothing under one roof.

Cllr David Howes, who represents Desborough on North Northamptonshire Council, said: "I’m delighted, although not surprised, with the response to Sainsbury’s plans, which demonstrates overwhelming support from the local community.

“As one of the local councillors for Desborough, I will look to work closely with Sainsbury’s to help deliver this fantastic new store for our community as soon as possible.”

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Property Director, said: “At Sainsbury’s we continue to be committed to listening carefully to our customers and investing in what matters to them.

“It’s great to see that the local community welcomes our vision for a new Sainsbury’s store in Desborough,” he said.