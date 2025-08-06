New recruit joins East Mids building materials supplier through a groundbreaking national careers programme

An East Midlands recruit is one of the first in the country to secure a new role as a trade supplier apprentice under a pioneering careers campaign, led by a national trade body to address a UK-wide skills shortage.

Ben Rowe, 21, found his new career at Melton Mowbray’s William Hercock, a building, timber, and landscaping supplier, thanks to the Builders Merchants Federation’s (BMF) innovative Building Materials Careers programme.

This national initiative, part of an industry push to address the UK-wide workforce shortages, is designed to attract a new generation of talent to the vital building materials sector.

Ben said: “The Building Materials Careers programme really opened the door for me to join William Hercock.

Tudor Jones from Melton Mowbray builders’ merchants William Hercock, welcomes Ben Rowe

“I’m delighted to be a part of this industry, and I’m keen to progress through the ranks as there is ample room for progression here.

“I’m looking forward to being trained for the future, to help meet the growing demands of the building materials sector.”

The BMF Building Materials Careers campaign centres around www.bmcareers.com, which aims to channel individuals into the industry by creating a one-stop-shop showcasing opportunities in the sector.

BMF members have shared their own experiences and career journeys on the portal, launched this year, to provide a window on the opportunities available.

John Newcomb, CEO of the BMF, said: “The BMF is supporting the building materials sector to shape the future and put in place the framework to meet the Government’s pledge to build 1.5 million homes.

“Increased amounts of building materials will be needed by the construction industry if it is to meet the target.

“Ben’s appointment at William Hercock is one of the first success stories from the programme, as we set out to help people secure roles within the sector.

“By supporting the Building Materials Careers campaign, William Hercock is nurturing talented people to power the sector in the future.

“They have also demonstrated a commitment to the BMF Apprenticeship Pledge, which set a target of securing 15,000 apprenticeship places within the sector by 2030 and exceeded that target in January - five years ahead of schedule.”

Building Materials Careers is the culmination of more than two years of cross-industry collaboration - harnessing the power of a £51 billion sector with over 1,000 companies to tackle the recruitment challenges ahead.

Focused on attracting new skills in vital areas of the sector, including sustainability, innovation, and delivering products that can enhance productivity on building sites, it targets school leavers and trainees to attract new recruits into building materials.

Its scope also extends to career switchers such as Armed Forces veterans, as well as career changers, to attract the diversity of skills needed for the future success of the sector.

Tudor Jones, managing director at William Hercock, which has branches in Melton Mowbray, Oakham and Leicester, praised the programme. He said: “It’s a fantastic idea.

“Raising the profile of what this industry has to offer will be beneficial for all involved, as a career choice, it is somewhat of a hidden secret.

“Like many merchants in our sector, we struggle to recruit and fill roles within the business, as well as with a lack of young people moving up through the company.

“We already have two young people on board through the BMF apprenticeship schemes and were keen to try the Building Materials Careers website.

“We quickly recognised this would be a great recruiting tool. After registering and completing our profile, we connected with Ben, who impressed us at interview.

“We’re excited to have him join our team.”

Ben will oversee various operational tasks at the company, including assisting with stock management, customer service, and product distribution.

He previously worked as a chef but has long aspired to a career in building materials since completing a placement at a national timber merchant soon after leaving school.

Building Materials Careers has played a major part in the BMF being shortlisted in six categories of the prestigious Memcom Excellence Awards and the Association Excellence Awards, which will be announced later this year.