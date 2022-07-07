New president of Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce vows to get behind local businesses after the Covid pandemic

The new president of Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Kyra Williams, is vowing to get behind and support local businesses after the Covid pandemic.

Kyra Williams spoke out after she was elected along with a new steering group at their AGM.

Kyra, of Firetree Visual Media, said she will set out “to strengthen connections and encourage two-way conversation between businesses, the local community and the council to support business growth post-pandemic”.

She is taking over from Mike Osbourne, who said: “Covid actually helped to bring us a new audience resulting in a member growth of almost 50 per cent and we have a much-improved relationship with the local council.”

The new committee is:

President: Kyra Williams, of Firetree Visual Media

Vice President: Natalie Biggin, of Welland Valley Legal

Membership Co-ordinator: Martin Freebird, of Roman Britons Web Services

Treasurer: Paul Simpson, of Tax Assist Accountants

Secretary: Zoe Brooks, of Zoe Brooks Virtual Assistant

Social Media and Marketing: Zoe Brooks

Social Secretary: Duncan Murray, of Duncan Murray Wines