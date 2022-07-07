New president of Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce vows to get behind local businesses after the Covid pandemic

Kyra Williams spoke out after she was elected along with a new steering group at their AGM.
Kyra, of Firetree Visual Media, said she will set out “to strengthen connections and encourage two-way conversation between businesses, the local community and the council to support business growth post-pandemic”.
She is taking over from Mike Osbourne, who said: “Covid actually helped to bring us a new audience resulting in a member growth of almost 50 per cent and we have a much-improved relationship with the local council.”
The new committee is:
President: Kyra Williams, of Firetree Visual Media
Vice President: Natalie Biggin, of Welland Valley Legal
Membership Co-ordinator: Martin Freebird, of Roman Britons Web Services
Treasurer: Paul Simpson, of Tax Assist Accountants
Secretary: Zoe Brooks, of Zoe Brooks Virtual Assistant