New multi-million pound care home now being built in Harborough will create 84 jobs

Work starts on site at a brand new Care UK care home in Market Harborough

A new multi-million pound care home now being built in Market Harborough will bring 84 new jobs to the town.

The new Care UK site will provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 76 older people.

The new facility is being built on the site of the town’s old ambulance station on Leicester Road.

East Midlands Ambulance Service sold the base and surrounding land for over £1 million in 2019 as crews moved to work alongside police at Market Harborough police station on Fairfield Road.

The new care home is expected to be completed in early 2023.

It will boast a cinema, café and hair salon.

Secure and wheelchair-friendly landscaped outdoor space will include sensory gardens, water features and seating.

Bev Kennard, Development Project Manager for Care UK, said: “We are delighted that work has begun on the new care home in Market Harborough, not least because this impressive development reflects our commitment to improving the provision of residential care in the town.

“At Care UK, we take great pride in the build quality, layout and design of each individual home, as these factors can greatly impact the everyday experiences of those living in a care environment.”