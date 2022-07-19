New McDonald’s and Costa Coffee shop could open near Lutterworth

A new McDonald’s fast-food restaurant could be opened near Lutterworth.

A new McDonald’s fast-food restaurant and a Costa Coffee shop could be opened near Lutterworth.

The two new outlets will be built off Coventry Road by the roundabout with the A4303 if they get the green light.

The twin venture will create about 80 jobs if the two commercial venues, which will boast drive-through facilities, are approved.

The McDonald’s Restaurants scheme targeting land owned by Leicestershire County Council will be vetted by Harborough District Council.

“The proposals will result in the delivery of economic generating uses through the development of a vacant and under-utilised site.

“Both operators have wide representation at similar roadside locations across the UK and are popular with consumers,” says the company.