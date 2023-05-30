News you can trust since 1854
New kitchen showroom opens its doors in Harborough

The new showroom is based at Welland Business Park.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:05 BST
The new kitchen showroom opens in Market Harborough.The new kitchen showroom opens in Market Harborough.
A new kitchen showroom is welcoming customers in Harborough.

The 1,500 sq ft showroom is part of a franchise from German kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus, and based at the Welland Business Park.

Owner Tom Setchell said: “The new showroom is looking fantastic, and our team have worked incredibly hard to transform it into a space whereby people can step inside and have the full Kutchenhaus experience."

The showroom includes appliances from brands such as Quooker, AEG, Bora, SMEG and Caple.

