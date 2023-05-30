New kitchen showroom opens its doors in Harborough
The new showroom is based at Welland Business Park.
A new kitchen showroom is welcoming customers in Harborough.
The 1,500 sq ft showroom is part of a franchise from German kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus, and based at the Welland Business Park.
Owner Tom Setchell said: “The new showroom is looking fantastic, and our team have worked incredibly hard to transform it into a space whereby people can step inside and have the full Kutchenhaus experience."
The showroom includes appliances from brands such as Quooker, AEG, Bora, SMEG and Caple.