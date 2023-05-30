The new kitchen showroom opens in Market Harborough.

A new kitchen showroom is welcoming customers in Harborough.

The 1,500 sq ft showroom is part of a franchise from German kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus, and based at the Welland Business Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owner Tom Setchell said: “The new showroom is looking fantastic, and our team have worked incredibly hard to transform it into a space whereby people can step inside and have the full Kutchenhaus experience."