New Kibworth gym focusses on getting youngsters fitter and healthier this summer
EPT Lab opened in May and is a private personal training gym opened by international coach Gareth Sapstead.
He will soon be launching 'youth strength and speed training sessions' for boys and girls aged 12-17.
The sessions start on Tuesday July 15 and then run weekly at EPT Lab based in Beauchamp Business Park, Kibworth, at 2.30pm 3.30pm 4.30pm and 5.30pm.
Gareth said: “There’s a real gap in support for young people when it comes to quality training. Our goal is to keep kids moving this summer, off their phones and into a space where they can build strength, focus and confidence.
"We launched these training sessions to give local teens a place to train safely, build confidence, and learn how to move better, especially over the summer when screen time tends to go up and physical activity drops."