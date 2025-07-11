New Kibworth gym focusses on getting youngsters fitter and healthier this summer

By News Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:02 BST
A new gym that recently opened in Kibworth will be focussing on getting youngsters fitter and healthier this summer.

EPT Lab opened in May and is a private personal training gym opened by international coach Gareth Sapstead.

He will soon be launching 'youth strength and speed training sessions' for boys and girls aged 12-17.

The sessions start on Tuesday July 15 and then run weekly at EPT Lab based in Beauchamp Business Park, Kibworth, at 2.30pm 3.30pm 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

EPT Lab opened in May and is a private personal training gym opened by international coach Gareth Sapstead.

Gareth said: “There’s a real gap in support for young people when it comes to quality training. Our goal is to keep kids moving this summer, off their phones and into a space where they can build strength, focus and confidence.

"We launched these training sessions to give local teens a place to train safely, build confidence, and learn how to move better, especially over the summer when screen time tends to go up and physical activity drops."

"These sessions support young athletes, but offer a great introduction to training for any teen looking to stay active and healthy."

