New Kibworth butcher wins top award for its 'melts in the mouth' pork

Hannah Vickers, Richard Lovett, Colin Freaks, Andy Kemp, Jill Vickers and John Vickers. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A new Harborough district butcher is celebrating winning a top award for its “beautiful” pork.

Pork loin on the bone by Bridge 67 Butchers in Kibworth Beauchamp has been awarded a coveted 2-star accolade by Great Taste.

The business’s pork loin on the bone will now be able to display the striking black and gold logo, a “stamp of excellence recognised by retailers and consumers alike”.

Bridge 67 butchers in Kibworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

One of the judges said: “It’s a beautiful-looking piece of pork. “The meat is moist and melts in the mouth.

“The level of pork flavour is satisfying and moreish.

“The fat has texture and full-on flavour and the crackling has the perfect crunch and intense meaty notes too.

“Nice to have pork that tastes robust and satisfying.”

Bridge 67 butchers in Kibworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The pork is produced on the farm in Smeeton Westerby by Richard Lovett and Hannah Vickers.

The pigs are fed on a totally natural diet and farmed to “exceptionally high welfare standards”.

Jill Vickers, who owns Bridge 67 Butchers, said: “This is our first year of trading and to win such a fantastic award is brilliant news.