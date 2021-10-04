New Kibworth butcher wins top award for its 'melts in the mouth' pork
A new Harborough district butcher is celebrating winning a top award for its “beautiful” pork.
Pork loin on the bone by Bridge 67 Butchers in Kibworth Beauchamp has been awarded a coveted 2-star accolade by Great Taste.
The business’s pork loin on the bone will now be able to display the striking black and gold logo, a “stamp of excellence recognised by retailers and consumers alike”.
One of the judges said: “It’s a beautiful-looking piece of pork. “The meat is moist and melts in the mouth.
“The level of pork flavour is satisfying and moreish.
“The fat has texture and full-on flavour and the crackling has the perfect crunch and intense meaty notes too.
“Nice to have pork that tastes robust and satisfying.”
The pork is produced on the farm in Smeeton Westerby by Richard Lovett and Hannah Vickers.
The pigs are fed on a totally natural diet and farmed to “exceptionally high welfare standards”.
Jill Vickers, who owns Bridge 67 Butchers, said: “This is our first year of trading and to win such a fantastic award is brilliant news.
“The team has worked incredibly hard to provide great quality meat through such hard times, everyone is absolutely thrilled.”