New Harborough start-up that began in garden shed is now hoping to launch world’s first large-scale cricket breeding centre

Daniel, who began experimenting with cricket protein prototypes in his garden alongside his father, said the business is "eco-friendly, primed to scale and on the brink of transforming global food systems".

A Harborough start-up company that began three years ago in a garden shed is now hoping to launch the world’s first large-scale cricket breeding centre.

Oko Protein, founded by Oxford graduate Daniel Balderson, has developed what he calls a 'taste-neutral' cricket protein for everyday foods. The company is now seeking £1.2 million in private investment to match government grants.

Oko Protein has received £300,000 in Innovate UK support, with another £593,000 pledged, contingent on securing £1.2 million from investors.

“I started this in my garden shed with my dad three years ago,” says founder Daniel Balderson.

“Today, our technology is operational and ready to scale. We’re building the world’s first large-scale breeding centre to supply a UK-wide farming network using our patented methods. Our vision is simple but bold: cricket protein should be as commonplace on supermarket shelves as wheat or whey.

"Oko’s breakthrough lies in its proprietary technology that slashes the cost of cricket protein while eliminating its characteristic flavour—creating a truly neutral ingredient.

"That unlocks its use in a wide range of products—from children’s cheesy puff snacks, to high-protein pizzas, and protein pasta—where whey protein simply isn’t viable.

"The planned breeding centre will enable farmers across the country to diversify into sustainable cricket farming under contract with Oko, creating a resilient and scalable supply chain for the future of protein."

To find out more visit www.okoprotein.com