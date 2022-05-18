New gym will opening this weekend at martial arts centre in Harborough

The new CrossFit Box (functional fitness/strength and conditioning gym) will be unveiled at EWF Martial Arts on St Mary’s Business Park on Albany Road.

A martial arts centre in Market Harborough is to officially open a new gym on Saturday (May 21).

The new CrossFit Box (functional fitness/strength and conditioning gym) will be unveiled at EWF Martial Arts on St Mary’s Business Park on Albany Road.

“Market Harborough has never had an official CrossFit box before.

The new CrossFit Box (functional fitness/strength and conditioning gym) will be unveiled at EWF Martial Arts on St Mary’s Business Park on Albany Road.

“It is an international brand that is extremely well known,” said Amir Khorsan, who has run the martial arts complex for the last seven years.

“It is really exciting for the town.

“The grand opening will take place this Saturday from 9am until 5pm and all are welcome to come along.”