New Greggs 'pod' is planned near Lutterworth

Plans have been submitted for a new Greggs outlet near Lutterworth.

If approved, the bakery will come in the form of a 'pod' built away from the existing Applegreen forecourt shop at Gibbets Cross Service Station.

The location at the roundabout where the A5 crosses the A426 is a busy spot and the planning application has gone in to Rugby Borough Council, ref: R22/1340, with responses due by January 31.

The supporting documents say: "The proposed Greggs pod will be operated with up to five full-time and, when necessary, three part-time staff. The intended opening hours will be as currently operated by the service station, being 24 hours every day."