New coffee shop and live jazz venue set to open in Harborough town centre at the old Edinburgh Wooden Mill site.

A new coffee shop and live jazz venue is set to go with a real swing if it gets the go-ahead in Market Harborough.

Stray’s Coffee will create about 12 jobs if their proposed move into the town centre hits all the right notes with Harborough council, the local planning authority.

The family-owned business wants to take over the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop on The Square later this year.

Stray’s has now applied for permission to change the use of the empty building from retail.

The unit has stood vacant since the national high street clothing chain closed in January.