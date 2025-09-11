New chapter for popular shoe store in Harborough following takeover

Managing director Donald Begg at the new store in Market Harborough.

A long-running shoe store in Harborough is stepping into a new chapter, under a new name and owners.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent footwear retailer Begg Shoes has taken over Christian Fine Footwear of Market Harborough, bringing, in their words, "fresh investment, new services and award-winning expertise" to Abbey Street.

The move marks the Scottish company’s first expansion into England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run by David and Alison Wheway, Christians has been in the Harborough community for decades.

Donald Begg, managing director and sixth-generation family member, said: “As a family business ourselves, we understand how important Christians has been to Market Harborough. We’re proud to continue that legacy, combining the values of personal service with the benefits of modern retail.

“Market Harborough is exactly the kind of town where we believe independent retail can thrive. We’re looking forward to getting to know the community, supporting local customers, and offering something unique in the town.”

Begg Shoes was founded in 1866 and was awarded Drapers Independent Footwear Retailer of the Year 2024.