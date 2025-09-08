New chapter for historic Three Swans Hotel

A new chapter has just opened at the Three Swans Hotel in the centre of Market Harborough, an historic coaching inn which has been a haven for weary travellers for some 500 years.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its owners the multi-award-winning Coaching Inn Group have invested £150,000 in new and improved facilities and Town Chamber of Commerce President Dr Gareth Thomas went along to cut a celebration ribbon.

Joining him for the VIP night ceremony was hotel receptionist Haley Cobbold who has been welcoming regulars and tourist travellers from all over the world for almost 36 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is also well known for her commitment to the local Girl Guide movement having led the First Little Bowden Pack for some 40 years.

Chamber of Commerce President Dr Gareth Thomas with hotel receptionist Haley Cobbold

The work on The Three Swans has seen the remodelling of the Cromwell Suite creating an extended bar and large lounge area together with the transformation of the lobby public areas and other facilities.

Adam Charity, Chief Operating Officer of The Coaching Inn Group which operates 36 other hotels and inns in market towns right across the country, said the investment was part of a programme to ensure that both locals and visitors could relax in comfortable surroundings at the heart of all the communities they served.