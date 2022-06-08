Helen Tomlin has set up an exciting new venture helping people in the Market Harborough area with her beloved miniature donkeys.

Helen Tomlin lives just outside Desborough – with half her family’s farm in Northamptonshire and the other half in Leicestershire.

Now she’s looking forward to taking her adorable young little donkeys Freya and Tallulah to meet people at care homes in Market Harborough, Great Oxendon and Kibworth in the next few weeks.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out and about and meeting so many new people with Freya and Tallulah.

“Since I left school I have groomed for event riders and also evented my own horses to British Eventing 2*.

“After having two children, I wanted to do something with my favourite animal - a donkey!

“A lot of people have asked me 'why buy a donkey?’

“I always respond with ‘why wouldn't you buy a donkey?’

“Donkeys are amazing,” insisted Helen.

“They are gentle, loving, very affectionate and extremely clever.

“So I began working on my very own big idea.

“I started training miniature donkeys to visit dementia patients, care homes, hospices and people with special needs to promote happiness and well-being.

“This is something I’m very passionate about,” said Helen.

“We have started off this summer organising most of the visits at home in the marquee, offering afternoon tea for adults, families and also private group bookings.

“We have already been on a few visits to local care homes starting to train the donkeys.”