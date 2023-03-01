New banners go up in the Harborough district to attract tourism and business

The banners are located around the main gateways into Harborough and Lutterworth.

Banners encouraging people to visit and invest in the district have been raised around gateways into Market Harborough and Lutterworth.

Harborough District Council has worked with designers and specialist installers to create tourism and investment banners which promote what is on offer around the district. They are situated in St Mary’s Road, Leicester Road and Northampton Road in Harborough and Market Street in Lutterworth.

The tourism banners showcase things to see and do in the district, as well as reinforcing the district’s ‘Shop Local’ campaign, while the investment banners promote business opportunities at the council’s two business centres and inspiration for careers in the area.