New Aldi store just weeks away from opening in Lutterworth

File image. Getty.

A new branch of Aldi is set to open in Lutterworth on Thursday, August 12 at 8am.

The new store on Rugby Road will be run by store manager Craig Nye, along with a team of 31 colleagues - with 12 more vacancies to fill.

Ahead of the grand opening, Aldi Lutterworth arranged for Olympic Gold Medallist Katherine Copeland to deliver a virtual assembly for pupils at John Wycliffe Primary School, as part of the supermarket’s Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative.

Team GB Rowing star Katherine delivered an inspirational assembly before the summer holidays which focused on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself. Katherine also talked to pupils about her experience of competing as an Olympian and shared her challenging training regime.

She said: “I had a fantastic time speaking with the children at John Wycliffe Primary School. It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

In addition to the virtual assembly, Aldi Lutterworth offered pupils at the local primary school the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store.

Children at John Wycliffe Primary School were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Katherine Copeland announced the winner, Grace M, during the virtual assembly and she was presented with her £20 voucher.

Aldi store manager Craig Nye said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in Lutterworth.

"It’s set to be a great day and it’ll be lovely to welcome local customers into the new store and provide them with access to affordable, high quality food."

The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Lutterworth to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

The new store will be located on Rugby Road, Lutterworth, LE17 4HN and will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 8am – 10pm

Sunday: 09.30am* – 4pm